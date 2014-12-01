Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

The first look of Astra Force, which features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the superhero animation series by Disney Channel and Graphic India. The series is a funny and fast-paced, action-adventure series which tells the adventures of 8-year old brother and sister twins – Neal and Tara who accidentally awaken the mythical superhero – Astra the Immortal from his long hibernation. Together, they must teach him about our modern world and save the universe.