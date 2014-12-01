Astra Force Origin Trailer
The first look of Astra Force, which features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the superhero animation series by Disney Channel and Graphic India. The series is a funny and fast-paced, action-adventure series which tells the adventures of 8-year old brother and sister twins – Neal and Tara who accidentally awaken the mythical superhero – Astra the Immortal from his long hibernation. Together, they must teach him about our modern world and save the universe.
V 4 Viraat
V 4 Viraat is a series about the hilarious action-packed adventures of 11-year-old Viraat and his ‘grandmothers’, the four eccentric, hyper-active old sisters who have taken him under their wing.
Gaju Bhai
Meet Gaju Bhai the superstar of ‘Jollywood’, where everything is jolly good. Like a Bollywood pot-boiler this show has everything – Action, Comedy, Drama, Song & Dance. Gajubhai is so super that one dimension is not enough for him. A superstar in one dimension and an accidental superhero in another - he rescues Gajrajpuri and the young Prince Iravan from the trickery of multiple mysterious villains Gajubhai saves the day.… Everyday… SOMEHOW!
Arjun
Season 3 sees Arjun time travel, as he get’s trapped in a book which takes him to various new places – mythical lands, Arabian night types, and when he comes back he realizes his kingdom has been taken over by the evil Hiranya, from here it is his journey towards realizing his strengths without the luxuries of being a prince and fighting his way back to winning back his Bali and finding his father who’s held captive by the evil Hiranya!
Best of Luck Nikki
Best of Luck Nikki is an original Disney Channel India sitcom about the Singh family, who are still adjusting to the birth of their fourth child, Nikki Singh . When parents Hemani , a nurse, and Avatar, an electrician, return to work, they ask their three older children; Rohan Dolly and Sunny for help raising their little sister. At the same time, Dolly, Rohan, and Sunny try to deal with school and typical social challenges in their life. The events of each episode become material for a video diary Dolly is making for her younger sister. Dolly hopes the videos will provide useful advice for Nikki after they have both grown up and Dolly has moved out. Also at the end of each video, she states, "Best Of Luck Nikki".
